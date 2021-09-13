Broome County COVID-19 numbers: Good news and bad news

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BROOME COUNTY – The county is entering the week in a slightly better position than we ended it.

There are currently 797 cases of COVID-19, the total number down from what it was on Friday at 809.

There are 64 new cases, which is better news than new cases in the 90s, which we also saw at the end of last week.

Hospitalizations are down some at 34.

The number of deaths, however, is now up to 366 from 363 on Friday.

On August 30th, the amount of fully vaccinated people was 103,102, and it has now risen to 104,872.