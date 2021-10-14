Broome County COVID-19 numbers back on the rise

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

October 14 – Broome County is once again looking at increased COVID-19 numbers.

There are currently 764 cases of the virus, a higher number than we’ve been seeing lately.

120 of those cases are new, which is down from yesterdays 124 cases, but still higher than we’ve been seeing lately.

82 people are currently in the hospital, a number we’ve seen steadily increasing for awhile.

The number of deaths is unchanged, so that remains at 388.

Children aged 0 to 17 remain the highest age group to contract the virus, with 30 to 39 a close second, followed by 50 to 59.

We’re seeing the lowest amount of cases in the 100+ age group, followed by the 90 to 99 age group.

Data provided by the Broome County COVID-19 dashboard.