Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 9/30/20

The number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County continues to rise.

The county’s COVID dashboard shows 193 active cases, up 13 from yesterday.

8 people are now in the hospital and 1,282 have recovered.

The death toll remains at 82.

