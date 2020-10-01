Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 9/30/20

The number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County continues to rise.
The county’s COVID dashboard shows 193 active cases, up 13 from yesterday.
8 people are now in the hospital and 1,282 have recovered.
The death toll remains at 82.
