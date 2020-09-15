Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 9-14-20

The number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County continues to fluctuate.
The county is reporting 64 active cases today, down 11 from yesterday.
4 people are hospitalized while 1,161 have recovered.
The death toll remains at 82.
