Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 9-14-20

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County continues to fluctuate.

The county is reporting 64 active cases today, down 11 from yesterday.

4 people are hospitalized while 1,161 have recovered.

The death toll remains at 82.

