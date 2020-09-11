Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 9/11/20

Broome County has seen a jump in COVID cases over the past 24 hours.
County Executive Jason Garnar reports 62 active cases, up 17 from yesterday.
There are still 4 people in the hospital and 1,149 have recovered.
The death toll remains at 82.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
Broome County has seen a jump in COVID cases over the past 24 hours.
County Executive Jason Garnar reports 62 active cases, up 17 from yesterday.
There are still 4 people in the hospital and 1,149 have recovered.
The death toll remains at 82.