Broome County COVID-19 dashboard gets an upgrade, more information now provided

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department has given their COVID-19 dashboard an upgrade.

Broome is including more information on the virus in the county as it now has more detailed information on the cases, the vaccine and testing.

Active cases can now be broken out by age and gender.

In the last 7 days, the dashboard shows that 124 of the active COVID-19 cases have come from the 0-17 age group, with 30-39 the next highest group with 63.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths in the county have occurred within the 80-89 age group with 130 while 70-79 has had 87.

The dashboard also says that 62% of the county’s population has had at least one dose, and 58% is fully vaccinated.

Even more information is available on the dashboard here.