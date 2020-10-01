Broome County COVID-19 cases hit highest number

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has hit the highest number of COVID cases it has ever had.

Cases of the virus have tripled since last thursday, according to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

He says almost all of them have come from social gatherings, which is something he has discouraged in the past.

The average age of new cases is 39, and all new cases are tied to a cluster on Binghamton’s west side.

If cases continue to climb, the threat of another shut down would loom large.

Governor Cuomo’s office has said that it would shut down an area if the positive percentage rate gets too high.

A potential shut down of that part of the city would include closures Binghamton High School and some elementary schools.

Garnar says now is the time to be extra vigilant in Broome County.

“If you get a call from New York State Contact Tracing, that’s an important phone call. Answer it. The Broome County Health Department will call you if you were exposed to a COVID-19 positive person. Like I’ve said before, since the beginning of this pandemic, contact tracing is so important in stopping the spread,” he said.

Garnar says of the new cases, only a small number of them are coming from Binghamton University students.

The rest are all from the community.

He also brought up a rapid testing site, saying he plans to have it fully operational by around Sunday.

He says the exact location of the testing site will be discussed over the next two days.