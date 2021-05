FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

Broome County – For the first time in a long time, Broome County’s number of COVID-19 cases has fallen into the 200’s.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard for the County, Broome has 298 cases on May 5th.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Broome had 17,585 cases total with the majority of them in Binghamton.

If you’re still looking to get your vaccination, the County also has a lot of readily available appointments you can check out here, along with many local pharmacies.