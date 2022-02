Broome County has a vacancy to fill in criminal court.



County Court Judge Kevin Dooley retired effective yesterday.



Dooley was elected in 2015 and his term was to have lasted until the end of 2024.



Prior to taking the bench, Dooley was a federal prosecutor with the U-S Attorney General’s Office and well as an Assistant D.A. in the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.



A special election to fill the position will be held in November.