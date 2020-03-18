Broome County Council of Churches taking donations for five-day emergency food kit creation

BINGHAMTON – CHOW has developed a new way to get food to hungry people during the pandemic.

The Broome County Council of Churches program is taking donations so that it can make five-day emergency food kits.

These to-go boxes will be delivered to anyone who is under quarantine or whose normal food pantry has been closed.

They’ll also be utilized in the many pantries that remain open as a way of reducing the interaction between volunteers and the people they serve.

These emergency kits include items such as mac and cheese, pasta, soup, rice, and more.

Director Les Aylesworth says CHOW is in this for the long haul.

“We will eventually probably get to the point where we are just doing these meal boxes and trying to reach people because that makes it easier. It streamlines our process. It allows the hand off of food to be less contact,” he said.

CHOW also plans to drop the boxes off at local senior living communities.

Aylesworth says donations have been slowing just as the need is rising and expected to spike with the number of people out of work.

He’s appealing for gifts of money and non-perishable food items.

For more information on how to help, call 724-9130.

If you need emergency food assistance, dial 2-1-1.