BROOME COUNTY – Like most of New York State, Broome County is seeing a drastic dip in COVID-19 cases in the past month.

But just how well are we doing?

In terms of the virus itself, we’ve been around 400 cases for the past few days.

Hospitalizations have been declining recently, with 54 on 2/28, a lower number than we’ve seen in awhile. Currently, hospitalizations are counted as every COVID patient in a Broome County hospital, regardless of whether or not they live here.

Our number of deaths is at 489 as of 2/28. Overall, we’ve seen 49,508 cases of the virus since the pandemic first began.

Looking at vaccinations, 69% of Broome residents have received one dose and 64% are fully vaccinated. This number has not moved very much in the past month or so.

The lowest vaccinated group are children ages 5 to 11, at 25.50%. It’s up from three weeks ago, when it was 22%.

The highest vaccinated group is adults 65 to 74, which have a vaccination rate of 95.60%.

The state of COVID-19 in the county is under control enough that County Executive Jason Garnar is no longer holding weekly briefings.

*All data taken from the Broome County COVID-19 dashboard