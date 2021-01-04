Broome County Community Charities announces charitable donations for the year

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite not having the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open to bring in donations this year, a local charitable organization was still able to give out money to those in need.

Broome County Community Charities announced their charitable donations for the year, which includes over 30 organizations.

Typically, the B-C-C-C brings in most of it’s money from the Dick’s Open, but were instead able to raise funds through events such as their Drive-Thru Chicken Barbeque over the summer, as well as through their Community Charities Campaign.

Community Chairites brought in nearly $145,000 to be donated, which included two $30,000 donations to both the U-H-S Foundation and the Lourdes Hospital Foundation.

