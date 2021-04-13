Broome County cancels Johnson & Johnson clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department has canceled 3 vaccine clinics where it planned to administer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the federal Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing the use of the vaccine over blood clot concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and blood clots.

An official announcement is expected Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine.

Broome County is canceling its J&J clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a pop-up clinic designated for veterans and their families that was to have taken place tomorrow at American Legion Post 1700 in West Endicott.

There are currently four clinics administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Monday and next Tuesday with appointments still available.

Anyone 16 years-old and older is eligible.

To register, go to gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus/vaccine