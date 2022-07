SANFORD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Broome County owned bridge located in the Town of Sanford will be closed to all traffic starting on July 18th at 7 a.m.

The bridge is located on Sherman Creek Road and is being closed for joint repairs. It will reopen to traffic around August 8th at 7 a.m.

According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, there will not be a signed detour route in place during the closure and all local traffic will need to seek alternate routes.