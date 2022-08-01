SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Broome County Public Defender was recognized with one of the New York State Defenders Association’s highest awards on July 26th.

Jon Rothermel was honored with the Kevin M. Andersen Award, which is presented to an “attorney who has been in practice less than 15 years who exemplifies the sense of justice, determination, and compassion (and) who tirelessly and zealously represent their clients each and every day and who is always ready, willing, and able to help their peers.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garner congratulated Rothermel for his dedication to his craft.

“I’d like to congratulate Jon on receiving this award and thank him for his tireless work on behalf of his clients,” he said. “The Broome County Public Defender’s Office is fortunate to have such a dedicated team that includes Jon and so many others that work day in and day out to help everyone they serve.”

The award was given out at the New York State Defenders Association annual meeting and conference held in Albany, New York.