Broome County Arts Trail takes place Saturday and Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s time to hit the trail and take in some art this weekend.

The 3rd Broome Art Trail takes place tomorrow and Sunday from 10 to 4 at 28 venues spread across the county.

Organized by the Broome County Arts Council, the event features 90 local artists, in both galleries and their own studios, with many of them demonstrating their techniques.

Some locations will also have live music.

Arts Council Director of Programs and Marketing Shawna Stevenson says the trail helps to show that there’s art outside of downtown Binghamton.

“What’s really cool about the Broome Art Trail is that there are some artists that have done it before, and there are some artists that this is there first time showing their works. So, it’s a really good opportunity for the local arts community to get out there and meet everybody else,” says Stevenson.

The combination of the Art Trail with the First Friday Art Walk is being called Destination Arts Weekend.

For a listing of locations and events, go to BroomeArts.org.