Broome County Arts Council to hold show at Taste NY store

BINGHAMTON, NY -The Broome County Arts Council is celebrating the beauty of nature in New York State at a temporary gallery space.

The Arts Council was forced out of its former offices and gallery space in downtown Binghamton earlier this year when the building, at 95 Court Street, was deemed unsafe by the city’s code enforcement office.

So, the Council set out to find a place to display its annual member’s show.

It settled on the lobby outside of the Taste New York store on Upper Front Street in Dickinson.

However, the artwork had to be restricted to 2 dimensional works that focused on nature scenes in New York State.

The result was an exhibition titled “Breathe in New York, Exhale Art.”

“We opened on First Friday and we had over 45 people show up to look at the work, which is great. Being on Upper Front Street here, we’re not sure how many people would come all the way over here to see an exhibition, but we have a good, strong membership and I think a lot of people were happy to see their work and their friends’ work. And other people are happy to see First Friday happening too.”

The Arts Council has also released its latest publication, the Broome County Arts Guide.

Sponsored by the Hoyt Foundation, it features visual and performing artists from across the county.

It’s a follow up to the Binghamton Arts Guide which focused on First Friday galleries and events.

The show at Taste New York will be up through the end of the year.

Next year, the Arts Council plans some pop-up exhibitions back in downtown Binghamton, held in conjunction with the Orazio Salati Gallery.