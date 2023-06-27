BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Arts Council has announced Ms. Jenny Chang as its new Interim Executive Director, a unanimous decision made by the Board of Directors.

Chang is a graduate of Binghamton University who has spent her career managing arts programs in the United States and abroad. She succeeds Dr. Nancy Barno Reynolds who will be retiring after serving as Executive Director since 2018.

Board Member and artist Orazio Salati adds, “Ms. Chang is a natural leader, and has been a part of BCAC since 2018- as a Staff Member, a Board Member, or an Arts Partner. We are very excited to have her take on this new role.”

In her time as Director, Barno Reynolds managed and expanded the reach of the United Cultural Fund, which now provides financial support to 21 local arts organizations. She also rebranded the First Friday Art Walk Program to develop the Downtown Arts District.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve the community in this capacity, and with such a fantastic

team of colleagues and Board Members at BCAC, ”