Broome County announces veteran pop up clinics

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that all adults in New York State are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, Broome County says local vaccination efforts are hitting on all cylinders.

Two health department clinics administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week that were announced yesterday are already almost full.

People can also get doses through the state’s mass vaccination site near the J-C Walmart, at select local pharmacies and the local hospitals continue to inoculate people as well.

Today, the county announced it will hold 3 pop-up PODs for veterans and their families at 3 different American Legion halls over the next 3 weeks.

The clinics using the J and J vaccine will take place at Post 1700 in West Endicott next Wednesday, at Post 974 in Whitney Point on Wednesday April 21st and at Post 1645 on Robinson Street in Binghamton on the 28th.

As the supply starts to catch up with the demand, County Executive Jason Garnar says the ongoing challenge is to convince everyone to get the jab.

“When you get vaccinated, I think if you’re comfortable with it, you should do everything you can to tell people about it. There may be people who trust you, who are reluctant to do it, but when they saw you get your vaccine, they think, ‘I trust that person to make a good decision. I’m going to go ahead and get my vaccine,” says Garnar.

County health officials say that due to a manufacturing problem, they expect that the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine won’t be available for a few weeks during which time they expect to revert to receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone interested in registering for the veterans pop-up clinics can call 778-6133.

Everyone who gets vaccinated at one of the Legion Posts will receive a free meal to go.