It’s that time of year, to get out and about, and enjoy what Broome County has to offer. Broome County Parks and Recreation announced the official opening of the county’s park season.

This weekend, all the amenities in the parks should be fully operational.

That includes swimming areas, boat rentals and concessions at parks with those amenities.

The Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth in Broome County, Liz Woidt says, they have more events this summer than ever before.

Some include the Broome Bands Together Concert Series, Movies in the Park, the Beach Bash, and plenty more.

Director of Parks Recreation and Youth Services, Broome County, Liz Woidt says, “how important it is for your mental, emotional and physical well-being. And all the amenities we have. No matter what you like, what you do, we’ve got something really for everyone. Whether it’s picnicking in the parks, biking, hiking, disc golf, we’ve got something really anyone can enjoy in our Broome County Parks.”

Nathaniel Cole Park has opened its brand new disc golf course for this summer season.

For a list of the events, or more information on the parks you can visit https://gobroomecounty.com/parks.