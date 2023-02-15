BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County announced today that Winterfest will be canceled this year.

County Executive Jason Garnar’s office reported that the event which was originally scheduled for February 25th has been canceled due to insufficient snow and ice. This would have been the 3rd Annual Broome County Parks Winterfest and was slated to include a fishing derby, along with other winter activities such as sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, a DJ, more, hot chocolate, bonfires, food, beer garden and more.