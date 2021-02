BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has decided to allow limited spectators into higher risk sporting events.

Effective today, school districts and recreational leagues may allow fans in the stands under the following restrictions:

Their plans must comply with capacity limits and New York State gathering guidance.

If the venue size permits, only 2 spectators per home student-athlete.

There must be a plan for enforcing social distancing.

Each school district can decide whether it plans to allow fans.