BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Friday that Broome County will adapt the new CDC guidance around quarantine.

Infected people in Broome will now only have to quarantine for 5 days, given they are asymptomatic and wear a mask in public for the next 5.

This guidance will also be taken into the workplace and schools.

The county continues to advocate for vaccinations and testing, both of which are plentiful.

There is another home test distribution on Saturday, but you can also get a test at the rapid test tent at the Health Department, the old Davis College Campus, the new BU facility and multiple pharmacies.

Garnar asks that those seeking a test explore these options before going to the hospital.

Broome is still struggling with a series increase in COVID-19 cases, as Friday’s number hits 4,069, with 677 new cases.

For all local COVID-19 resources or to report a home test, click here.