WHITNEY POINT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local youth will be showcasing their farming, nutrition, and entrepreneurship skills in an annual event.

Broome County 4-H’s 12th Annual Livestock and Pie Auction is taking place on July 29 at 5 p.m., at the Broome County Fairgrounds in Whitney Point. 22 young individuals have dedicated months to raising lambs, chickens, steers, goats, hogs, and chickens, and will be auctioning them off to the public. A variety of pies and baked goods will also be up for auction. All community members and local businesses are invited to participate in the event. Registration begins at 4, allowing bidders to preview the animals and goods up for auction before the actual event.

Physical presence is not mandatory for bidding, and all proceeds from the auction directly support the development of 4-H youth and the 4-H program.

For more information on purchasing 4-H grown meat or pies and baked goods, contact Linnea Depue at Cornell Cooperative Extension Broome County. She can be reached at (607)773-3300 or via email at lmm333@cornell.edu.