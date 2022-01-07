BINGHAMTON, NY – If you didn’t get a rapid COVID test kit the first time around, Broome County Office of Emergency Services will be giving them away again.

The next distribution will be Saturday the 8th, once again at Otsiningo Park from 8 to 12 or while supplies lasts.

The limit is still two kits per car (4 tests in total).

The county says that there will be increased law enforcement and a new route in park for pickup as Wednesday’s giveaway caused traffic concerns:

Travelers in that areas should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

This time, the county is giving away 5,000 kits, more than they had on Wednesday, and they say the public should not arrive early.