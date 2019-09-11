Broome County 2020 budget detailed

VESTAL N.Y – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar detailed his proposal for the county’s 2020 budget.

Garnar’s 401 million dollar budget placed an emphasis on public safety and workforce development.

The budget includes the addition of three new deputies for the Sheriff’s Office, two new Broome Security positions and a revamped county-wide communications network that serves fire, police and emergency services.

Garnar also highlighted a new workforce development facility going into the former location of Sears in the Oakdale Mall to help fill 3,000 local job openings.

For the second year in a row, Garnar has also proposed a tax cut, reducing the county property tax levy by .5 percent.

“It’s tough to be able to cut taxes and add what we think are very important programs especially with public safety and infrastructure. We were able to do that this year and it’s credit to our budget director, our team, our department heads and county employees that were able to get this done and present this type of budget to the taxpayers,” says Garnar.

Garnar’s budget looks to invest big in SUNY Broome through renovating the old science and student services building and expanding the nursing program to address the nursing shortage in the area.



The budget address was held at Gigi’s Playhouse in Vestal which has programs for people of all ages with Down Syndrome and looks to create positive awareness of the genetic condition.

Garnar’s budget included $10,000 for Gigi’s.