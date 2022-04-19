BROOME COUNTY, NY – County Executive Jason Garnar has declared a State of Emergency and a Travel Ban in Broome County for Tuesday, April 19th.

Only essential personnel such as first responders and healthcare employees should be driving to work. County Parks and BC Transit are closed. All county buildings are closed for today.

In addition, Broome County Public Library, all Broome County Senior Centers, Broome County Meals on Wheels, and all Broome County Parks are closed.

Mayor Linda Jackson has declared a State of Emergency for the Village of Endicott.

The Village of Johnson City Offices will also be closed Tuesday due to the ongoing snowstorm. Residents are advised to stay off the streets. The Village Board meeting scheduled for this evening will continue as scheduled.