BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Conservative Party announced today that it has endorsed Republican Paul Battisti in this year’s election for Broome County District Attorney.

Battisti will face current DA Mike Korchak in the Republican primary. In 2019, Battisti defeated Korchak in the primary, but Korchak ran as a Libertarian in the General Election and won.

Broome Conservatives says that both Battisti and Korchak sought their endorsement and were interviewed by the local Conservative Party Executive Committee.

“I’m honored to have our local Conservative Party’s support in my campaign for District Attorney,” said Battisti. “In my interview with the Executive Committee, we discussed our shared concerns about the drastic uptick in crime over the past several years in Broome County. We need new leadership and a real plan to turn things around, and I’m ready to get the D.A.’s Office back to focusing on Public Safety.”

Battisti is a private practice attorney who focuses on criminal defense work and representing law enforcement agencies throughout Broome County.

The Republican Primary will take place on June 27th.