Broome Briefing: Vaccines on demand

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has a new strategy for improving vaccine access: vaccines on demand.

The county announced today that it will bring doses to any group of 10 people that request.

It could be a church, a sports team, a civic club or small business.

Requests can be made on the county’s website.

County Executive Jason Garnar says 48% of Broome residents have now received at least their first shot of vaccine.

“All you have to do is have 10 people and we will come to you. There will be no cost to this, it’s absolutely free. You get the 10 people, we’ll come with the vaccines,” says Garnar.

To request a vaccine pod, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.

Garnar says that younger people continue to drive the majority of new COVID cases with 70 percent of new positives in the past week coming from those under 40.

The health department continues to schedule clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, its offices on Front Street in Binghamton and a pop-up next Wednesday at the Whitney Point American Legion.

Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department currently has about 3,000 doses on hand split evenly among Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.