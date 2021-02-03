Broome Briefing: Vaccination pods, return of high risk sports

BROOME COUNTY – There’s another avenue for vaccine distribution that began today in Broome County focused on the underserved communities of color.

The county health department, in conjunction with the regional health equity task force, held a pop-up vaccination site today at Saint Mary of Assumption Rec Center in Binghamton.

Governor Cuomo mandated the task force in response to COVID’s disproportional death rate among Blacks and Latinos.

The county was notified of the effort late last week and scrambled to work with local churches, hospitals and community organizations to identify and register the recipients.

The state sent 650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for today and another pop-up site scheduled for the former Saint Ambrose School in Endicott on Friday.

County Exec Jason Garnar says hospital officials believe they targeted the right people.

One of the things that a hospital official had mentioned when they saw the people that came to the site, they said, ‘These are the people that are ending up in our hospital. We are literally saving lives,” says Garnar.

Garnar says he recently met with Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger to discuss the return of thousands of B-U students as classes resume next Monday.

Garnar says the school is planning even stricter safety protocol enforcement.

And he says SUNY’s plan to test people who come to campus regularly on a weekly basis will significantly increase the overall testing in the county.

Garnar also joined the local hospitals in asking people not to hold or attend Super Bowl gatherings on Sunday.