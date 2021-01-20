Broome Briefing: SUNY Broome ice rink vaccination clinic to open

This week’s Broome County coronavirus briefing had a familiar refrain: too many new infections, not enough vaccine.

Deputy County Executive Kevin McManus stood in for County Exec Jason Garnar today to deliver the updated numbers.

The county reported 175 new positives pushing the number of active cases to 1264.

Despite requesting 3,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from the state, the county health department only received 400.

It plans to hold a clinic tomorrow inside the SUNY Broome Ice Rink.

All 400 appointments are already filled.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says the county is prepared to administer a lot more vaccine.

“We are not seeing enough vaccines to really meet the need. There’s a lot more people who actually meet that requirement who are unable to get a dose, so it will continue to fill up quickly im sure for weeks,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman says the county has been told it will only be receiving another 400 doses for next week as well.

Appointments for the Broome County clinics are made on the county’s website, GoBroomeCounty.com.

Those unable to book online can receive assistance by calling 2-1-1.

Folks are asked not to call the health department.

Vaccines are currently limited to those in the 1-A and 1-B priority groups.

The county also announced that Good Shepherd Fairview Home in Binghamton is no longer on the COVID hotspot list.