Broome Briefing: Slow decline of COVID-19 cases in the county, not out of the woods yet

BROOME COUNTY – COVID numbers have started a slow decline in Broome County over the last 10 days, but County Executive Jason Garnar warns that we’re not out of the woods yet.

Garnar says demand for testing has remained high at our local hospital chains.

He reminds residents that they can now make an appointment for a COVID test at the Broome County

Health Department on Front Street in Binghamton.

They have the capacity to run 100 rapid tests per day Monday through Friday between 3 and 6 P-M.

However, they’ve been averaging only about 60 to 65 each day.

The health department says its vaccine booster clinics have been filling up. For information on testing and vaccines, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus.