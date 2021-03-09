Broome Briefing: Rapid testing site to close, majority of COVID cases found in young adults

BROOME COUNTY – During his weekly county briefing, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar singled out a particular age bracket that has been the most responsible for the higher COVID positive numbers.

Garnar stated that 63% of the county’s new positive cases came from the 18 to 24 age group.

He also added that Binghamton University is a major part of that, however he did note that the campus numbers are beginning to decrease after a surge the last couple of weeks.

Garnar also announced that the county’s rapid testing site will be closing down at the end of this week.

The site, which opened in October, has conducted over 13,500 tests and found over 1,800 positives.

Broome County Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says most of their resources at the rapid site will be moved to the vaccine site at SUNY Broome as the need for vaccines has trumped the need for testing.

“Some of the resources we got from other departments, the staff we had reassigned have gone back to their original departments. Some of them have gone up to the POD already. They are the people who are greeting you, are educating you on the vaccine, post-monitoring after you’ve received the shot. So, we still are utilizing staff from many departments in our health department functions,” says Kaufman.

While this site will be closing, those in need of testing will still be able to get them at UHS, Lourdes, Endwell Family Physicians and Binghamton University.

Garnar also said the county received 1,170 Pfizer vaccines today for those who are eligible under the new guidelines.

To register, you can visit GoBroomeCounty.com.