Broome Briefing: Plenty of vaccine appointments available, 46% of Broome County residents vaccinated

BINGHAMTON, NY – Much like the state mass vaccination sites, Broome County’s vaccine operation at the SUNY Broome Ice Center is now open to walk-ins.

The health department has clinics scheduled for tomorrow administering either the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

In fact, Broome now has access to all 3 available vaccines including Pfizer should people have a preference.

Health officials do stress that all 3 vaccines are safe and effective.

At this point, 46 percent of Broome residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

County Executive Jason Garnar got his second shot on Monday and was back to work the following day.

“On Monday, I got my second Pfizer dose and it made my arm hurt a little bit. I was a little tired, But other than that, it was really no problem,” says Garnar.

The Ice Center site is open from 9 to 5 tomorrow.

Garnar says new daily cases have dropped significantly in the county and that about 2 thirds of them are among people under the age of 40.