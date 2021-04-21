Broome Briefing: Plenty of vaccine appointment clinics, including walk-ins

BINGHAMTON NY – Demand for vaccines has leveled off so sharply in Broome County, that the health department is now offering walk-in doses.

As of 5 P-M today, there were still over 450 appointments available to receive the Moderna vaccine at the SUNY Broome Ice Center tomorrow.

So, the county is allowing those 18 and older to get vaccinated without an appointment between 9 and 5 tomorrow.

The county also has a small reserve of Pfizer that can be administered to 16 and 17 year-olds.

County Executive Jason Garnar says it’s now up to those who have been vaccinated to convince those who haven’t.

“Pretty amazing to see just over the last 2 weeks how quickly we went from a huge demand for this vaccine to having much more vaccine than there was a demand for. Literally, within a 2 week time period, this turned on a dime. And we’re not quite sure why that’s happened,” says Garnar.

44% of Broome residents have now received a first dose of vaccine.

But when you eliminate those under 16, the percentage jumps to 70.

The health department is considering scaling the Ice Center operation back to 4 days per week and using that 5th day to take the vaccine to local employers or schools.