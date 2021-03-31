Broome Briefing: More vaccine appointments available

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County added more than a thousand vaccination appointments to its website today as more vaccine becomes available and more people become eligible.

The additional clinics are for April 7th, 9th and 12th at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

As of yesterday, everyone 30 and older can get vaccinated.

Next Tuesday, vaccinations open to anyone 16 and older.

Broome also launched a new Community Paramedicine Program bringing doses directly to those who are home bound.

That’s currently where all of the available single dose Johnson and Johnson is going.

“We also anticipated that it would enter the supply and lag behind the number of doses received and then eventually catch up with the other vaccines. So, I also expect that in the next 2 weeks, we’ll see more Johnson & Johnson in the community and more populations eligible to receive it,” says Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman.

Shut-ins who are currently under home care have been receiving vaccine through their providers.

The new effort, which involves both the Office of Emergency Services and the Office For Aging, targets those who aren’t receiving home-based medical care.

To sign up for clinics at SUNY Broome, go to GoBroomeCounty/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.