Broome Briefing: More Pfizer doses coming in, wait list created

BINGHAMTON, NY – Shipping problems have delayed Broome County from scheduling its next round of clinics for first doses of Pfizer vaccine.

The county is expecting 1170 doses this week which had not arrived yet as of this afternoon.

However, the county was able to administer 22 hundred jabs this week using vaccine that came late last week along with a supply meant for second doses.

The county has also established a waiting list so that it can call people at a moment’s notice should others who registered not show up for their appointments.

“Just like any type of health care appointment, there are some people who no-show. What we’ll do is go to the wait list and we’ll call up people and say, ‘Look, we have an opportunity because people didn’t come to get your vaccine and let’s go get it,'” says Garnar.

Anyone18 and older, regardless of eligibility, can sign up for the waiting list, although who are in an eligible group will be given preference.

As of today, over 60,000 Broome residents, or 31 point 4 percent of the population, have received their first dose.

“Just like any type of health care appointment, there are some people who no-show. What we’ll do is go to the wait list and we’ll call up people and say, ‘Look, we have an opportunity because people didn’t come to get your vaccine and let’s go get it,” says Garnar.

Anyone 18 and older, regardless of eligibility, can sign up for the waiting list, although who are in an eligible group will be given preference.

As of today, over 60,000 Broome residents, or 31.4 percent of the population, have received their first dose.