Broome Briefing: Lower numbers, higher vaccinations

BINGHAMTON, NY – The state continues to provide Broome County with larger shipments of vaccine, although it’s still not enough to keep up with demand as the state expands eligibility.

County Executive Jason Garnar held his weekly coronavirus briefing from his home in Port Dickinson as he continues a quarantine scheduled to end on Friday.

While this week the county ran a Pfizer clinic for essential workers and a Johnson and Johnson for those 60 and older, going forward, all of its clinics will be open to whomever is eligible.

That list now includes public-facing government staff, non-profit employees and essential building service workers.

“The trend is that we’re getting more and more every week. We’re just not there yet. If we open it up to everyone over 18 or whatever, we’d get a massive demand for it, we couldn’t keep up with it. But, I think over the next month or two, we’re going to get enough supply to be able to fill the demand for anyone who wants one,” says Garnar.

Over 50,000 Broome residents, or 27%, have now received at least one dose of vaccine and 30,000 are fully vaccinated.

And Garnar says Broome’s COVID numbers are improving, including positivity rate and hospitalizations, and he credits Binghamton University with controlling the outbreak it had at the beginning of the semester.

By the way, Garnar is in quarantine due to an exposure.

He says he recently tested negative, feels fine and has no symptoms.