Broome Briefing: Jason Garnar asks Broome County residents to stay at home for 2 weeks

BINGHAMTON, NY –

County Executive Jason Garnar announced 114 new positive test results.

The cluster that began on Binghamton’s Westside has now spread throughout the Triple Cities, leading Governor Cuomo yesterday to declare a new Yellow Zone designation for Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott and a portion of Endwell.

Over 2,300 people are currently in mandatory quarantine as the county continues to see an increase in community spread between family members, co-workers and people at social gatherings.

The average age of those recently infected is 37.

Garnar says new Yellow Zone restrictions will go into effect Friday morning and will last 2 weeks.

They include limiting gatherings to 25 people, restricting restaurant tables to 4 people and worship services to 50% capacity.

Garnar says he’s also extending his stay-at-home request for the duration of the 2 weeks.

“It’s really imperative during this time that we do everything that we can to stay at home and limit contact with other groups of people. It’s imperative,” says Garnar.

Garnar says there has been high demand for the new mobile rapid results testing location that the county opened at Saint Patrick’s Church in Binghamton on Monday.

It conducted 98 tests on Monday and 127 yesterday and is already booked solid through this week.

It’s already making appointments for next week, Monday through Friday from 1 to 7.

Garnar asks anyone with COVID-like symptoms to call 211 and not call the church.

Officials say the testing isn’t effective with people who are asymptomatic.

Garnar encourages those who can’t wait to consider testing sites at B-U, UHS and Lourdes.