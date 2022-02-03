BROOME COUNTY – When it comes to the pandemic, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says Greater Binghamton is slowly getting back to normal.

Garnar believes that as the statewide numbers continue to trend downward, Governor Hochul will have the data to justify relaxing the public mask mandate.

He says that while active cases are dropping, there are still a large number of county residents in the hospital.

“The good news is that we’re continuing to trend down, over the last few weeks after our worst surge of COVID ever just about a month ago. Our positivity rate in Broome County continues to be at about 8%. But we obviously need to continue to bring that number down even more,” says Garnar.

Public Health Director Mary McFadden says despite reports nationwide of increased hospitalizations of children due to the omicron variant, that has not materialized here.

Garnar says there’s still plenty of testing capacity available at the county and state sites.