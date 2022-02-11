BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says he respects the rights of protesters to make their voices heard.

During his weekly coronavirus briefing, Garnar acknowledged pandemic fatigue but he says there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Broome’s COVID numbers continue to improve with the positivity rate falling to 6.5 percent, the lowest since the Fall.

And he predicts that the Governor will lift the school mask mandate soon after the President’s Day holiday break.

Garnar says that as the pandemic recedes, there will still be a lot more work to be done in recovery.

“What happened with our economy, whether it’s recovery as to what’s happened with mental health and everything in between. You don’t go through a pandemic without the pandemic and the effects of that pandemic significantly affect the population,” says Garnar.

Garnar continues to encourage people to take advantage of the county’s rapid testing location in the parking lot of the health department on Front Street in Binghamton.

It’s open from 1 to 8 Monday through Friday and walk-ins are welcome.

With the decrease in cases, Garnar says he will no longer hold COVID briefings on a weekly basis but only as needed.