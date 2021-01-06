Broome Briefing: COVID-19 cases, hospitals, deaths on the rise

BINGHAMTON, NY – COVID positives, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to rise in Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar says much of the spread continues to come from small private gatherings, making business lockdowns an unlikely solution to the surge.

Currently, 112 coronavirus patients are hospitalized at local UHS and Lourdes hospitals, with 106 of them being Broome residents.

Garnar says the facilities still have 40% of their hospital beds available and 45% of intensive care unit rooms, but there’s another concern worrying him.

“What’s much more troublesome to me and the hospital CEO’s are the amount of employees that they have quarantined. The ability to not only have the bed space, but also have the employees, the healthcare professionals that can take care of people,” says Garnar.

Garnar says that with close to 200 new positives per day and more than 1,300 active cases, the surge is also putting a strain on the county’s team of contact tracers.