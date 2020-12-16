Broome Briefing: Cases rises, rapid testing site moves again

BINGHAMTON, NY – Concern grows in the Broome County Executive’s office as coronavirus numbers continue to rise in the area.

Broome County’s latest increase in COVID-19 cases have forced the county to set up a temporary morgue due to the rapid increase of cases and hospitalizations.

Executive Jason Garnar told residents this afternoon that new cases are coming from small gatherings in what he calls the Living Room Spread.

Garnar says schools and businesses will be shut down again if the numbers can’t be reigned in.

“There’s many consequences of people not doing what they need to do to prevent this spread. Whether it’s the loss of many jobs, the shut down of businesses, our kids not being able to go to school, or people ultimately going to the hospital and dying, I think those are all pretty big consequences. I can’t think of any more consequences that I can give out here locally,” says Garnar.

Garnar says it will be months until the virus vaccine is available for the general public, which will make the next 3 months important.

The rapid testing site has been at the former Davis College this week, and will go to the West Windsor fire department next week.