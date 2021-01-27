Broome Briefing, case numbers down, local sports to return

BINGHAMTON, NY – After holding steady for the past couple weeks, the rate of new positives and active cases of the coronavirus are starting to fall in Broome County.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the surge that followed holiday gatherings appears to be subsiding.

Garnar also reiterated his support for resuming high-risk high school sports in the county.

The county health department is meeting with local school districts to develop safety guidance in accordance with their concerns.

Garnar says that once all sports receive the green light, other extra-curricular activities should be examined as well.

“There are a lot of students that are involved in other activities that can’t go on right now, activities that the state is not permitting such as drama and music and other types of activities. It’s my hope that since the state has allowed high-risk sports to occur, the state will start to look at other things that are happening with students and their activities,” says Garnar.

Garnar could not provide a specific timeline for when the guidance will be released.

Because athletic conferences like the STAC cross county lines, they’re working with neighboring health departments to develop a set of uniform rules.

The county’s mobile testing site will finish its stay at the Oakdale Mall this week and then transition to MacArthur Park in Binghamton for the next 2 weeks.