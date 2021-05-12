Broome Briefing: Broome County seeing consistent low cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – Good news for Broome County as more COVID-19 cases go down and vaccinations go up.

County Executive Jason Garnar held his weekly briefing today, saying Broome County is moving in the right direction.

He says the county has about one hundred and ninety thousand people, and about 82 thousand county residents have been fully vaccinated as of today, with 90 thousand having at least received their first dose.

He expects the numbers to go up as 12 to 15 year olds can soon begin getting their doses.

Garnar adds that the on-site vaccination and testing at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies also did well.

“We tested 81 individuals and vaccinated another 13 before last nights game. So, really good numbers, I think on both of those fronts,” says Garnar.

Garnar says Uber and Lyft have also started offering free rides to those looking to get their vaccines as well.

He also says that next Wednesday will be his last scheduled COVID-19 briefing.