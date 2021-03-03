Broome Briefing: Binghamton University cases up, over 21,000 people vaccinated

BINGHAMTON, NY – If it weren’t for BU, Broome County’s COVID numbers would be looking a lot better.

During his weekly coronavirus briefing today, County Executive Jason Garnar said that with the ramped up rate of vaccinations taking place and with a hopeful return to warmer weather, he expects the number of active cases to continue to trend downward.

He says over 37 thousand Broome residents have now received their first dose of vaccine, representing 20% of the county’s population.

That compares to a statewide average of 12%.

And more than 21,000 people are now fully vaccinated.

Garnar says at least the spike at BU is not putting a strain on the hospitals.

“With this recent spike in cases, a lot of these cases are coming from students. Students are in the younger population so they’re not driving an increase in hospital numbers. So, that’s the one good thing that we’re seeing out of this small spike coming out of Binghamton University,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the county is planning to be able to vaccinate a lot more seniors in the coming days.

It’s expecting nearly 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine later this week earmarked for people 65 and older.

Garnar also a praised a recently passed bill in the House of Representatives that, according to Congressman Antonio Delgado, will mean 36 million dollars in federal aid for Broome County to help offset losses last year in sales tax revenue and increased costs in fighting the pandemic.