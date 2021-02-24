Broome Briefing: Binghamton University cases rise, nursing home visitations to resume

BINGHAMTON, NY – The rise in cases at B-U has caused a slight uptick in the overall numbers in Broome County.

During his weekly coronavirus briefing today, County Executive Jason Garnar estimated that about half of the 91 new cases discovered in the county over the last 24 hours were tied to the university.

He says that if you eliminate the B-U cases, Broome’s numbers are continuing to trend downward.

“We’re going to continue to meet with their team and provide whatever support that we can to monitor and continue to monitor their spike and control it,” says Garnar.

As for nursing home visitation, the county is not tracking whether local private nursing homes are preparing to allow guests beginning Friday.

However, with the county’s positivity rate at 2.9 percent on a 7 day rolling average, they would qualify assuming they haven’t had an active case in the past 14 days.

The county-run Willow Point Nursing Center in Vestal has not yet been 2 weeks without a case, so visitation there cannot begin on Friday.

The federal program to provide vaccines to nursing homes has ended and county officials say that all residents and staff who were willing and able to get the shot have done so.

Going forward, the county will provide doses to vaccinate new nursing home residents or staff who have changed their mind about getting the shot.