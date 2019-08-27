Broome Boost event shares what they’ve learned about issues in our community

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Local leaders joined community members today to discuss ways to give our area a boost.

The United Way of Broome County hosted a Boost Broome Event where it shared what it had learned from hosting a series of community cafes.

The United Way held ten of the events this year engaging over 300 individuals in discussions about our area’s strengths, its challenges and a vision for its future.

United Way Executive Director Jacqueline Gerchman says one of the bigger topics was health care.

She says some of the barriers to health care included lack of transportation, insufficient insurance, and not knowing about services available.

Gerchman says there was another topic that they received even more feedback about.

“Safe communities. That was the number one response that individuals were looking to live in a safe community that there were safe places for their children to play and go,” says Gerchman.

After sharing its findings, the United Way outlined a new 3 year revitalized Community Commitment plan aimed at tackling the issues brought up in the survey.

