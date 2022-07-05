BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Parks just announced that the Caviar & Grits concert scheduled for tonight at Otsiningo Park will go on despite rain in the forecast.

The event is a part of the Broome Bands Together Concert Series that has shows on Tuesday nights throughout the summer.

The free concert begins at 6 p.m. tonight and will feature food and drink from Beer Tree Brew Co., Downtown Danny’s, and Here’s The Twist ice cream.

Broome County Parks has been working with the Office of Emergency Services throughout the day to keep an eye on the weather for this evening.