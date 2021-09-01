Broome Bands Together ends on high note

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome Bands Together free summer concert series at Otsiningo Park went out with a bang last night.

Hundreds of people brought lawn chairs, coolers and blankets to a performance by popular local cover band Wreckless Marci.

The concert was a makeup date from earlier in the season when it rained.

As with prior concerts, Beer Tree Brew Co was on hand selling beer in a fenced off area.

And Rent A Chef and an ice cream truck had food for sale.

The annual concert series is organized by the Broome County Parks and Recreation Department and is sponsored by the law firm Coughlin and Gerhart.